Opinion: TxOGA ignores facts, distorts data

Editor’s Note: The Reporter-Telegram ran an opinion article from the Texas Oil and Gas Association in the Viewpoints section last week. In late August Earthworks released an investigation of the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC, the state regulator of oil and gas, not railroads) which showed that 69-84 percent of methane flaring is unpermitted and therefore unknown to the RRC. In response, in the Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 27, the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) accused us of “ignoring the facts and distorting the data to conform to [our] relentless false narrative.”