CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

With training camp weeks away, Stars hopeful that health translates to wins

By Matthew DeFranks
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Bowness is entering his second full season as the Stars head coach. So, naturally, he’s preparing for his fifth training camp. Well, kind of. It only feels that way. When the Stars open training camp in less than three weeks, the feeling will be familiar for Bowness. In addition to being the most experienced NHL coach of all-time (including games as an assistant coach), Bowness can count the different camps he’s run in Dallas across the last 14 months.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Anton Khudobin
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Ben Bishop
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Joel Hanley
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Rick Bowness
Person
Alexander Radulov
Person
John Klingberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Ahl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders still in the mix for St Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko (Rumor)

Mar 25, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) looks on in the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports. With deals apparently agreed to between the New York Islanders and a slew of their...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Wild, Penguins, Islanders, Sabres, Canucks…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports have surfaced that Ilya Mikheyev had requested a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs, one the team isn’t willing to accommodate. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are hiring Mikko Koivu in an executive role. Zach Parise is officially a member of the New York Islanders and there are updates on Jack Eichel trade talks, plus Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes contract negotiations. Finally, is Tyler Bozak headed to the Pittsburgh Penguins?
NHLmarkerzone.com

ST. LOUIS BLUES COACH INDICATES VLADIMIR TARASENKO ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE

Despite requesting a trade from the St. Louis Blues, it appears Vladimir Tarasenko will remain with the team. Blues coach Craig Berube appeared on the Cam & Strick Podcast this week and was asked about Tarasenko's trade request. "I expect that Vladi will play for us and intend to treat...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Friedman Suggests Bozak to Penguins; Eichel for Gibson?

The Matrix 4 trailer dropped on Thursday, and it may be the best minute I spent this week. Elliotte Friedman reported that Tyler Bozak has narrowed his choices to a couple of teams and wondering if the Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the choices. He also stirred the NHL trade chatter on Tomas Hertl. We opined the Penguins core is being tasked to save themselves in a “show me” year. Did Anaheim offer John Gibson for Jack Eichel and get shot down, and our newest network beat writer asked if there is life after Marc-Andre Fleury?
NHLmarkerzone.com

ARTEM ANISIMOV SIGNS PTO IN HOPES OF CONTINUING NHL CAREER

Artem Anisimov is headed out west on a professional tryout offer. According to CapFriendly, the 33-year-old has signed a PTO with the Colorado Avalanche and will join them in a couple weeks for training camp. The Yaroslavl, Russia native has spent parts of 13 seasons in the NHL playing for...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free-agent profile for former All-Star goaltender Devan Dubnyk

Here is a snapshot of the free-agent market at the goalie position: Tuukka Rask, who is committed to the Boston Bruins; Devan Dubnyk; Curtis McElhinney, who is older, played less and performed worse than Dubnyk did last season; Cory Schneider, who is also older than Dubnyk and didn’t play an NHL game last season; and a scattering of young goalies who did not receive qualifying offers and have a handful of NHL games between them. In short, the UFA goalie market is essentially just Dubnyk.
NHLYardbarker

Stars Unlikely to Address Salary Cap Issues Until Training Camp

As the Dallas Stars get ready for training camp on Sept. 23, management will likely remain quiet until then. General manager Jim Nill made a big splash on the first day of free agency, bringing in big-name players. The addition of Braden Holtby, Ryan Suter, Jani Hakanpaa, Luke Glendening, and Michael Raffl may have strengthened their roster, but it also put them over the salary cap. They are roughly $4 million above the limit, but it is unlikely they will address that until they get a better view of the team on the ice. Here is what the staff will be looking at during camp to determine what moves to make next.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Where the Dallas Stars stand heading into training camp

As we near the start of training camp on September 23, the Dallas Stars are in a good position. They added players in free agency, will have key players back from injury, and have plenty of options on their roster. There are many things that still need to be finalized...
NFLchatsports.com

2021 Steelers Training Camp Grades: Cornerbacks

For the rest of the preseason, we’ll give a recap, position-by-position, player-by-player of what I saw during the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp and preseason games. Getting near the end with an evaluation of the Steelers’ cornerbacks. James Pierre: A very good camp from Pierre, who has one of the...
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

Sharks’ Burning Training Camp Questions Answered

Kyle and JD look ahead to some of the biggest questions surrounding the San Jose Sharks going into training camp. We discuss if Evander Kane will be on the team, what the Sharks should do with Tomas Hertl (6:30), and which dark horse player could make the San Jose Sharks out of camp (13:30). We finish by looking at how the goalies shouldn’t be a question anymore (25:00) and the expectations for Bob Boughner this season.
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: 3 storylines heading into training camp and preseason

VANCOUVER, BC - JANUARY 27: Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates with teammates Quinn Hughes #43, JT Miller #9, Brock Boeser #6 and Bo Horvat #53 after scoring a goal during NHL hockey action against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Arena on January 27, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
NHLDallas News

Dallas Stars announce roster, schedule for next week’s development camp

The Stars announced Friday the roster and schedule for next week’s development camp, which will be the organization’s first chance to work directly with many of its draft picks from the last two years. Last year, the Stars did not hold a development camp due to the coronavirus pandemic. Camp...
NFLPosted by
New York Sports Nation

Final Jets Training Camp Notes

Well, ladies and gentlemen, that’s a wrap on the 2021 NFL preseason. What did we learn about the 2021 New York Jets so far? They are almost certainly better as a a team and better coached than the 2020 Jets. I keep harping on how great Robert Saleh has been as a new head coach but I’m going to keep on saying his presence, mentality and mentoring ability alone will probably make a huge difference both on and off the field for the Jets. “Motivating” a 16 year old high school player doesn’t and shouldn’t have the same meaning as motivating a grown man who is a professional football player, meaning he is the best of the best at what he does. Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur seemed to have figured this out by positively mentoring younger players and working with veterans as partners and not as tyrannical coaches.
Everett, WAeverettsilvertips.com

TRAINING CAMP // Open to the Public

EVERETT, Wash. – The Everett Silvertips (@WHLSilvertips), two-time Western Conference champions and eight-time U.S. Division champions of the Western Hockey League, today announced the complete schedule for 2021 Silvertips Training Camp presented by Chick-fil-A, open to the public with the first on-ice session scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Practices and scrimmages will be split between Angel of the Winds Arena and its adjacent Community Rink, with all sessions open the public, free of charge.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots Training Camp Ends

Christian Arcand is joined by Sean Sylver on this Friday night and the guys start the show on what we’ve learned from this Patriots team as training camp comes to a close. They dive into the QB situation and Belichick trusting Cam Newton for another season.
NHLchatsports.com

Who’s coming to training camp?

It’s September! That means two things: mornings are getting chillier and hockey is just around the corner. The Calgary Flames begin rookie camp next week, so here’s a quick primer on which players you can expect to see – and roughly when – when rookie camp and main camp open later this month.
NFLtucsonpost.com

Training Camp Rewind 2021

Training Camp is a time of returns, of excitement, of preparation, and of football ... sort of. Practice and on-field work dominate the script when it comes to camp, and the excitement that stems from the beginning of the journey is palpable. That is until we come to realize that we are still over a month away from an actual, regular-season football game (47 days, but who's counting?) Here is a look back at the month of work from 2021 Training Camp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy