With training camp weeks away, Stars hopeful that health translates to wins

Well, ladies and gentlemen, that’s a wrap on the 2021 NFL preseason. What did we learn about the 2021 New York Jets so far? They are almost certainly better as a a team and better coached than the 2020 Jets. I keep harping on how great Robert Saleh has been as a new head coach but I’m going to keep on saying his presence, mentality and mentoring ability alone will probably make a huge difference both on and off the field for the Jets. “Motivating” a 16 year old high school player doesn’t and shouldn’t have the same meaning as motivating a grown man who is a professional football player, meaning he is the best of the best at what he does. Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur seemed to have figured this out by positively mentoring younger players and working with veterans as partners and not as tyrannical coaches.