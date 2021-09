When Instagram launched Stories in 2016, it changed the way users interact and view content on the photo-sharing app - while prompting an entirely new question about who is viewing our profiles the most.When an Instagram user uploads a Story, which lasts for 24 hours, they can see a list of everyone who viewed it.However, nobody is entirely sure what Instagram algorithm deciphers who shows up at the top of the list - and Instagram refuses to tell the exact way top viewers are determined.It has long been assumed, with multiple hypotheses to back it up, that the top viewers...