Harpursville, NY

Afton/Harpursville, Cherry Valley-Springfield boys notch victories

By Staff Report
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 8 days ago
A late penalty kick goal by Bobby Mercelliott gave Afton/Harpursville a 2-1 win over UV/GMU in boys soccer action on Friday.

Mercelliott, who scored both AH goals in the game, netted the game winner with just over a minute left in regulation. His first goal came in the first half off of an assist by Elijah Patterson.

UV/GMU’s Joshua Meade tied the game at 1-1 with a long-distance shot following an assist by Dalton Proskine.

AH goalie Jesse Ladue came up with eight saves in the victory while Tucker Cattanach made seven stops for UV/GMU.

Cherry Valley-Springfield 2, Fort Plain 0

The Cherry Valley-Springfield boys opened their season with a 2-0 non-league victory over Fort Plain on Friday.

Kris Cade and Max Horvath scored the goals for the Patriots with Oskar Webster chipping in an assist.

In goal, Gavin Valentine made four saves to earn the shutout for CVS. Fort Plain’s Robert Jordan made 10 stops.

Franklin 10, Jefferson 2 (Thursday)

Franklin opened its season with an offensive outburst at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Thursday, defeating Jefferson 10-2.

Chase Birdsall scored four goals and added an assist for the Purple Devils while Matt Serrao finished with seven points on three goals and four assists. Jacob Kingsbury had a three-point game with a goal and two assists while Aiden Nolan and Braeden Johnson had goals and Henry Barnes and Brandon Gregory had assists.

Lucas Pochily scored both of Jefferson’s goals with Kurt McMahon providing one assist.

Franklin will face Delhi on Saturday at 5 p.m. in round two of the Mayor’s Cup.

Afton/Harpursville 2, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1

AH: Bobby Mercelliott 2-0, Elijah Patterson 0-1

UV/GMU: Joshua Meade 1-0, Dalton Proskine 0-1

Shots-Corner Kicks: AH 12-na, UV/GMU 14-na

Goalies: Jesse Ladue (AH) 8, Tucker Cattanach (UV/GMU) 7

Cherry Valley-Springfield 2, Fort Plain 0

CVS: Kris Cade 1-0, Max Horvath 1-0, Oskar Webster 0-1

FP: none

Shots-Corner Kicks: CVS 19-2, FP 4-2

Goalies: Gavin Valentine (CVS) 4, Robert Jordan (FP) 10

Franklin 10, Jefferson 2 (Thursday)

Franklin: Chase Birdsall 4-1, Matt Serrao 3-4, Jacob Kingsbury 1-2, Aiden Nolan 1-0, Braeden Johnson 1-0, Henry Branes 0-1, Brandon Gregory 0-1

Jefferson: Lucas Pochily 2-0, Kurt McMahon 0-1

Shots-Corner Kicks: F 23-8, J 3-2

Goalies: Aiden Ross (F) 1, Braeden Johnson (F) 0

