Of course, Steve Martin has an amazing story about the first time he met Elvis Presley in the early ’70s. The comic-actor, alongside close friend and frequent collaborator Martin Short, dropped by The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday to discuss their projects, including the new series, Only Murders in the Building. The radio host asked Martin to tell the story about the first time he met the legendary singer; a bizarre and unique moment for the young stand-up comic. Martin set the stage by recalling it was 1971 and he was the opening act for Ann-Margret Olsson. “I knew Elvis was coming that night...