The Sailors traveled to neighboring Firelands to enter into the battle for the Stillman Cup! Vermilion went up early in the first set 13-3 and finished the set 11 points ahead, 25-14. The second set was a bit closer, but the Sailors ended it with a block kill 25-17. The Stillman Cup was all theirs in the third with a final score of 25-10. Gracie Starcovic led the offense with 13 kills and 5 aces. Jenna Peters had 12 kills. Angelique Garcia also had 5 aces along with her 9 assists to the offense. Hallie Habermehl added 22 assists. Starcovic had the most digs with 10 and Maddie Stout had 9. The Sailors begin SBC play on Thursday with Bellevue at home! Come support the Sailors!