Heidi Klum proves that she can be edgy and fashion-forward whenever and wherever. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posted a photo of herself on Instagram, while she visits Italy. Klum also had a dress fitting with Dolce and Gabbana while in Italy. Outfit-wise, Klum sported a loose blue top and a black skirt. She accessorized the look with a colorful and glitzy handbag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) For footwear, Klum wore a pair of sleek, sharp red patent leather slingbacks that featured a touch of glimmer on the front of the shoes. The...