Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Tulane: Game Thread, How to Watch and Final Thoughts

With Hurricane Ida displacing most of Southeast Louisiana and moving this weekend's contest to Norman, the Oklahoma Sooners and Tulane Green Wave are set for an unconventional event in which Willie Fritz's program will officially be the home team. The fact that this is even taking place is a testament to each of these two athletic departments, and they each deserve an emphatic tip of the cap for their efforts.