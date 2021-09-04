Opponents Of New Law Sue The Governor

Austin (AP) – Opponents of a sweeping Republican elections overhaul in Texas filed a lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott before he had even signed the changes into law. A broad coalition of voting rights attorneys, disability rights groups, and faith-based organizations filed lawsuits Friday over the far-reaching voting bill in Texas known as Senate Bill 1. The Legislature approved the law after Democrats ended months of protests that kept new limits on voting hours and other new restrictions from reaching Abbott sooner. Abbott says he’ll sign the law sometime in the next few days.