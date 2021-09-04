CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Opponents Of New Law Sue The Governor

wbap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin (AP) – Opponents of a sweeping Republican elections overhaul in Texas filed a lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott before he had even signed the changes into law. A broad coalition of voting rights attorneys, disability rights groups, and faith-based organizations filed lawsuits Friday over the far-reaching voting bill in Texas known as Senate Bill 1. The Legislature approved the law after Democrats ended months of protests that kept new limits on voting hours and other new restrictions from reaching Abbott sooner. Abbott says he’ll sign the law sometime in the next few days.

www.wbap.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Lawsuits#Democrats#Voting Rights#Attorneys#Ap#Republican#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Signed a New Texas Law that Targets Social Media

Governor Abbott signs another lawPhoto by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. Texas Governor Abbott signed a bill that prevents social media companies from banning posts based on political reasons. The bill requires social media companies with more than 50 million followers to disclose their content moderation policy and appeals process.
PoliticsJacksonville Daily Progress

Governor Abbott signs election integrity legislation into law

Election integrity, which was an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session, was placed on the agendas for both the first and second special session and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on Sept. 7. The Governor held the bill signing ceremony in Tyler, where he was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and the authors of the bill, Senator Bryan Hughes and Representative Andrew Murr.
Texas StateTODAY.com

Department of Justice sues Texas over new abortion law

The Department of Justice is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions. Meantime, in a new interview, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said the court’s recent ruling upholding the law was “very, very, very wrong.”Sept. 10, 2021.
Texas StateThe Community News

Public Notice – Proposed Texas Constitutional Amendments

Explanatory Statements for the November 2, 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election. Proposition Number 1 (HJR 143) HJR 143 proposes a constitutional amendment expanding the circumstances in which a professional sports team charitable foundation may conduct raffles to raise money for the foundation’s charitable purposes. The proposed amendment would allow professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to hold charitable raffles at rodeo events.
Lawkut.org

UT Law Professor Says Courts Likely To Uphold Vaccine Mandates When Challenged

Many institutions in Texas and beyond have issued COVID-19 vaccination mandates for employees, even as Gov. Greg Abbott has banned such mandates by government entities in Texas. But a Texas constitutional scholar writes that officials hesitating to impose mandates for fear of legal action may find the courts more sympathetic...
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Republican governors threaten to sue over Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders are blasting President Biden’s sweeping new coronavirus vaccine mandates for businesses and federal workers, decrying them as unconstitutional infringements on personal liberties and promising to sue. Biden took not-so-thinly-veiled swipes at Republican politicians in his address Thursday outlining his plan to mandate immunization for federal employees...
Ohio StateLima News

Democrats, NAACP sue over Ohio stand-your-ground gun bill

CLEVELAND — Lawmakers in Ohio’s Republican-dominated Legislature violated the state constitution when they added and approved a last-minute provision that eliminated gun owners’ duty to retreat when facing threats, according to two Democratic lawmakers, the Ohio branch of the NAACP and a grassroots organizing group that filed a lawsuit Thursday.
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Pro-abortion, anti-abortion forces react to DOJ lawsuit over strict new Texas abortion law

“The act is clearly unconstitutional under long standing Supreme Court precedent,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. Today the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit, suing Texas over Senate Bill 8, also known as the heartbeat bill. That's the new restrictive abortion law that went into effect on September 1, it bans abortions after six weeks and empowers anyone to sue someone who has assisted in an abortion.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

SB1: Texas Republicans Pass Voter Suppression Law

On the evening of Aug. 31, the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature passed an overhaul of Texas’ election laws. The moment was the final chapter in a weeks-long saga that included Texas Democrats leaving the state to prevent the changes from passing. Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud after his loss...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Garcia: With Texas abortion law, vigilantism becomes public policy

In June 1967, California finally got around to updating its 95-year-old abortion law. Like most states at the time, California had been clinging to a 19th century statute that banned abortions in all circumstances except to save the life of the mother. Then-Gov. Ronald Reagan, with some misgivings, signed a...
Austin, TXwbap.com

Governor Abbott Announces Third Special Session Date and Agenda

AUSTIN – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that he will convene a third special legislative session at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021. The proclamation identifies 5 agenda items for the third Special Session. “The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts...
Oregon Statelawofficer.com

Law Enforcement sues Oregon Governor over vaccination mandate

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... A group of police and firefighters are suing Oregon Governor Kate Brown over her mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccination for state workers.The lawsuit lists the plaintiffs as the Oregon Fraternal Order of Police along with troopers from around the state and firefighters at the Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Klamath County, KOIN-TV reported.
ElectionsKRGV

Advocates concerned for voters with disabilities under Senate Bill 1

Advocates for people with disabilities are concerned the new Texas voting law will make it harder for some people to participate in elections. "People with disabilities have always voted, but politicians don't look at them as an interest group,” said activist Bob Kafka. Kafka’s greatest concern is that a poll...

Comments / 0

Community Policy