Church abuse: Batley vicar jailed for assaulting three-year-old

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vicar who sexually abused a three-year-old has been jailed for the "extremely wicked series of acts". Gordon Newton, 40, who worked in Batley, West Yorkshire, abused the girl on a number of occasions. Leeds Crown Court heard he had confessed to having a sexual interest in children for a...

www.bbc.co.uk

#Sex Abuse#Vicar#Leeds Crown Court#Cross Church Street#The Church Of England#The Diocese Of Leeds#Bbc Yorkshire
