CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jamir Jones Plans To Soak Up As Much Knowledge As He Can From Veteran OLB Room

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a lot of turnover on their 53-man roster over the course of the past 12 months, yet one of those whose face is a new addition to the team has been generating excitement that is, perhaps, disproportionate to what will be asked of him. The coaches...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Olb#American Football#Jamir Jones Plans#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Hall Of Fame Game#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Playing Special Teams ‘The Most Fun You Can Have,’ Says Jamir Jones

Jamir Jones says the best part about doing his job is getting to play on special teams. Turns out, it’s also the best way to earn a job, too. Jones made the 53-man roster for a strong summer performance across the board but it’s likely his dominance on special teams, a team-high six tackles, that got him the nod over a veteran like Cassius Marsh and rookie in Quincy Roche.
NFLSteelers Depot

Jamir Jones Emerges A Likely Lock As Steelers Wrap Up Preseason

Did anybody on the Pittsburgh Steelers have a more individually important, valuable game last night than did first-year outside linebacker Jamir Jones? Following a six-tackle, one-sack showing, which included three tackles on special teams, the Notre Dame product may have well sown up a roster spot for himself. As those...
Pittsburgh, PASteelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – OLB Jamir Jones – Stock Up

Now that training camp has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. So we can see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
NFLSteelers Depot

Study: Jamir Jones Leads The Steelers In Special Teams Tackles (And It Isn’t Close)

Danny Smith may not fully agree with the notion but if you want to increase your odds of making the Pittsburgh Steelers, you better impress him. Tackles and tackles alone are far from the only part of the evaluation process. There’s technique/avoiding penalties, blocks, IQ and awareness, and a dozen other factors to consider.
NFLSteelers Depot

Danny Smith: Jamir Jones ‘Just Scratching The Surface’ Of His Abilities

One of the pleasant surprises of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster this year was seeing first-year outside linebacker Jamir Jones make the team, as the fourth of four players at a position that often contains five. The former college free agent had a very good training camp, which he translated into stadiums during the preseason, to the point where he showed himself too valuable not to keep.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

From Champs Sports to the Steelers, Jamir Jones adds NFL to his resume

When Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert attended Notre Dame’s pro day in March, they likely went to get a good look at offensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers. None of those prospects made their way to Pittsburgh over the course of seven rounds in April, but it wasn’t a complete waste of a day.
NFL13 WHAM

AQ's Jamir Jones makes Steelers initial 53 man roster

Congrats in order, as Rochester product Jamir Jones is staying in Pittsburgh. The former Aquinas star looks to settle in this season with the Steelers. The linebacker had an impressive training camp with Pittsburgh and led the Steelers in special teams tackles. The Bills host the Steelers in the first...
NFLSteelers Depot

Jamir Jones Credits Former Notre Dame Peers For Helping Him Make Switch To Edge

Jamir Jones had the opportunity to play with a lot of quality players during his time at Notre Dame, including his new teammate, second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool. He also had the luxury of being in a deep defensive line room when he was moved to the edge for the Fighting Irish in 2018, during which season he did not play.
NFLchatsports.com

Jamir Jones is the 2021 BTSC Isaac Redman Award winner

I have been granted the distinguished honor of announcing that UDFA OLB Jamir Jones has been voted the 2021 Isaac Redman Award winner after his breakout training camp and preseason performance. I want to thank BTSC's very own Andrew Wilbar for his article earlier this week laying out the parameters...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFLESPN

Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy