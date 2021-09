It always has been, and remains, our collective commitment to ensure we are able to keep schools open for in-person learning and to provide the best educational opportunities possible for our students while ensuring the well-being and health of our students and employees. During the middle of a pandemic, this certainly creates challenges and obstacles that must be faced and overcome. Members of the board and I have discussed concerns, challenges and various ideas that you all have shared over the past weeks with each of us and each member remains committed to educating our students in a safe and effective in-person manner.