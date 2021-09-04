CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Next Treatment for COVID-19 Could Already Be at Your Local Pharmacy

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from the University of Michigan reveals...

Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

El Paso hospitals near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals are near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients, according to county judge Ricardo Samaniego. Samaniego, Senator Cesar Blanco, and State Board of Education District 1 Representative Georgina Perez issued a statement about the hospitals’ capacity, pledging to support school districts that require masks against Governor Abbott’s orders.
Raleigh, NCWNCT

There is treatment for COVID-19 but you have to act fast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has reported an increase in its use of COVID-19 treatment therapies. For the week of June 23, monoclonal antibody treatment was administered 100 times. The number of treatments shot up to 1,874 for the week of Aug. 11, NCDHHS said. The treatments are a...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

6 COVID Mistakes That Could Cost You Your Life

Contrary to health officials' best hopes, the COVID-19 pandemic is still far from over. The highly contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rate means that daily cases have surged to highs not seen since last fall. That means COVID is a clear and present danger to your health—and in some cases, your life. Read on to find out about six COVID mistakes that can be fatal. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Health Servicesazpm.org

Banner ICUs filling, but not with COVID patients

The new tower at Banner University Medical Center opened on April 22, 2019. Arizona's largest health care provider is seeing a surge in intensive care cases. Banner Health's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, says the regional hospital chain is seeing rising patient loads in its intensive care units, but few of those patients have COVID.
Public HealthWOWK

Who doesn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine?

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – “So it’s very rare for an individual to not be qualified to get the vaccine,” Sheffield explains. “The key reason not to be vaccinated, or what is called a contraindication, is if you’ve had an allergic reaction to that specific COVID vaccine.”. Sheffield says if...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Is it allergies or COVID-19? Here’s how to tell the difference

ATLANTA — A lot of people are wondering if they have allergies or if they are suffering from COVID-19. Channel 2′s Wendy Corona talked to a local allergist, who is helping clear up the confusion. Dr. Stanley Fineman with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma said that with the fall allergy season upon us in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases, he can see why people are concerned.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Free COVID-19 treatment reduces hospitalizations by 70%

SAN ANTONIO – Regeneron. No, it’s not the title of the next big superhero franchise. It’s the name of the company behind the monoclonal antibody treatment (REGEN-COV) used to treat COVID-19. Mention it to your doctor and you can receive a referral for a treatment which studies show reduces hospitalization by 70 percent. Another study, published on Aug 4 by the New England Journal of Medicine, concluded that "REGEN-COV prevented symptomatic Covid-19 and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in previously uninfected household contacts of infected persons. Among the participants who became infected, REGEN-COV reduced the duration of symptomatic disease and the duration of a high viral load."
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D can be cheap treatments for COVID-19

In a new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, researchers found that active forms of vitamin D can inhibit the replication and expansion of COVID-19. The study’s findings also suggest lumisterol, produced by a chemical reaction in the body using light, works to block COVID-19. Vitamin D and...

