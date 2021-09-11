CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Huddle is back for 2021!

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

SHOW INFO | HOST JEFF SKVERSKY | VIDEOS | SCOREBOARD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZc0B_0bmcOdkd00 Watch Week 2 of Action News High School Huddle High school football season is rolling into week 2. Jeff Skversky has the Friday Night Highlights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxNdi_0bmcOdkd00 High School Huddle Kicks off for 2021 The 2021 High School Football Season is underway! Jeff Skversky and Action News have Week One of High School Huddle!

Every Friday night after Action News at 11 pm, Sports Reporter Jeff Skversky will bring you High School Highlights from all across the region. Plus we'll feature one special showdown every week with extended highlights!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2HrC_0bmcOdkd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnTWF_0bmcOdkd00

Check out all of season's 2019 High School Huddles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuYDe_0bmcOdkd00 High School Huddle 2019 playoff scores and highlights Downingtown West defeats Haverford in our Game of the Week for their 12th win of the season. Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCn8y_0bmcOdkd00 Garnet Valley defeats Plymouth Whitemarsh in the District 1 Class 6A quarterfinals. Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCvJl_0bmcOdkd00 High School Huddle Week 11 scores, highlights St. Augustine beats undefeated Williamstown in our Game of the Week. Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 11.

CB West (8-0) takes down North Penn, 27-26, behind Jack Fallon's game-winning TD. Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 10.

Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQKH2_0bmcOdkd00 High School Huddle Week 7 scores, highlights West Chester East remains undefeated as they take down Kennett, 43-14. Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pWkJ_0bmcOdkd00 High School Huddle Week 6 in review Ducis Rodgers gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3pwQ_0bmcOdkd00 High School Huddle 2019 Week 5 highlights Plymouth-Whitemarsh racked up more than 300 rushing yards to grab a 28-6 victory in our Game of the Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HKin_0bmcOdkd00 High School Huddle 2019 Week 4 highlights Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 4 of High School Huddle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiRnV_0bmcOdkd00 Williamstown looks to defend the South Jersey Group 5 Champion Title Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 3 of High School Huddle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPzo2_0bmcOdkd00 North Penn defeats rival Neshaminy for the 3rd time in a year Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 1 in this week's High School Huddle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438juh_0bmcOdkd00 Meet the culture coach teaching Philly teens respect for women, others Football is a violent game. A local "culture coach" is making sure local football players leave their aggression on the field and respect women and their peers off of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HU7Ws_0bmcOdkd00 Spring-Ford defeats Truman in Week 2 of High School Football Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 2 in this week's High School Huddle

Click here to view more videos from High School Huddle.

