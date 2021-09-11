High School Huddle is back for 2021!

BRENTWOOD — After two hours on the team bus, Los Gatos needed a little extra time Friday night to secure a happy ride home. The No. 7 Wildcats scored 31 unanswered points — 24 in the second half — to beat No. 14 Liberty, 38-17. Through its first two games, Los Gatos can pretty much be summed up as: have team, will travel. And one more thing: will win. Last week, the Wildcats arranged a last-minute contest on the other side of the Santa Cruz mountains and rolled over one of the Sacramento area’s top teams.

