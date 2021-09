Northern Ireland are still looking for a first competitive win in 90 minutes under Ian Baraclough and will hope to earn it on Wednesday when they take on Lithuania.The two nations clash in a World Cup qualifier, with neither having scored or won a game so far in the group stage, after two matches apiece.Northern Ireland did at least draw with Bulgaria after a defeat to Italy - the Azzurri and Switzerland have both beaten Lithuania so far.A victory here is vital for any optimistic hopes of finishing second in the group, which brings with it a play-off shot to...