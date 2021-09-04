Nothing to See Here, Folks!

Move along… It’s just another trainwreck. Nothing to see here. I went to bed as soon as Phillips came in. I knew it was over. It had to be. It was almost 2 AM for me and when both Turners, Muncy, Betts, Smith, and Taylor are a combined 3 for 24 in 11 innings, you do not deserve to win the game. The Dodgers All-Star lineup looked like a scrub high-school team. The Giants didn’t look any better, but they ended up winning. I don’t diagnose games, because I have seen enough of this team to know that they might score 18 runs tonight.