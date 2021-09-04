An All-Black, All-Female Shakespeare Company That Is Transforming Theater
Mawa Theatre Company is a Shakespeare company with a difference—the UK’s first to be comprised of Black and Black mixed race women. Founded by actors Maisey Bawden, Gabrielle Brooks, Danielle Kassaraté and Jade Samuels, it aims to examine how women of the African diaspora are represented in classical texts, and reframe them for audiences that find them alienating by drawing out themes that continue to resonate.www.vogue.com
