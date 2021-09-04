An All-Black, All-Female Shakespeare Company That Is Transforming Theater

"I'm queer. I'm black. I'm fat." That’s Lamar Perry’s self-introduction for you. And he couldn’t be prouder of it, especially considering his new title as associate producer of San Diego’s very own Tony Award–winning Old Globe theater. That’s because, as he explains: “There’s no traditional place for me in American theater. My presence in itself is a rebellion. It hasn’t impacted how I do work. What’s changed is I’m looking at a revolution in the country and in American theater that I’m hoping we can capitalize on. I, as Lamar, deserve to be able to walk into a theater and see myself as much as anyone else.”