Celtics trade Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards to Memphis for Juancho Hernangomez

On the heels of a disastrous Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons wants a new home for the 2021-22 season. The Philadelphia 76ers have discussed potential trade packages for the 6-foot-11 forward for months now but the sense of urgency may have risen now for the franchise after Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that Simmons plans to skip training camp later this month if he isn’t dealt. 76ers general manager Daryl Morey opted to pass on providing the necessary sweetener with Simmons to satisfy the Houston Rockets in a potential trade for James Harden last season and now is forced into a tough spot with a diminishing asset for a Sixers team that wants to win now.