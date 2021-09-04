Celtics trade Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards to Memphis for Juancho Hernangomez
Deal can’t be formally completed until September 15, when Dunn and Edwards contracts are allowed to be aggregated in the trade. https://t.co/yz6EmpOu1r. The Celtics agreed to a minor trade today, finally rerouting Kris Dunn to another team. Carsen Edwards was also included, as combined their salaries equal approximately $6.8 million. Juancho Hernangomez's salary for this season is $6.9 million. He also has a non-guaranteed extra year on his deal, but more or less, his contract is an expiring one.www.chatsports.com
