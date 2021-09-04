CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics trade Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards to Memphis for Juancho Hernangomez

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeal can’t be formally completed until September 15, when Dunn and Edwards contracts are allowed to be aggregated in the trade. https://t.co/yz6EmpOu1r. The Celtics agreed to a minor trade today, finally rerouting Kris Dunn to another team. Carsen Edwards was also included, as combined their salaries equal approximately $6.8 million. Juancho Hernangomez's salary for this season is $6.9 million. He also has a non-guaranteed extra year on his deal, but more or less, his contract is an expiring one.

NBAWILX-TV

Celtics and Knicks Make Deal

-BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics have finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Cs steal Damian Lillard from Portland in B/R’s latest trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers stands on the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Bradley Beal traded to Cs in latest AUCH piece

For the Boston Celtics and their fanbase, the approaching 2021-22 season is one filled with both mystery and opportunity. After finishing with their worst record (36-36) since 2014-15 and seeing their first Quartefinals exit since 2015-16, newly anointed President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, set out on a mission this summer to revamp and re-tool the C’s roster so that Ime Udoka has a better bunch of ballers to work with than he personally did last year.
NBAthespun.com

Celtics, Grizzlies Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

The 2021-22 NBA season is just over a month away, and teams are still making notable moves. The latest trade involves the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are trading forward Juancho Hernangomez to the Celtics. In exchange, the Celtics are sending over guards Kris Dunn and Carson Edwards. The two teams will also swap 2026 second-round picks.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Kings Trade Is Focused On Marvin Bagley III

Brad Stevens wasted no time in revamping the Boston Celtics’ roster when he moved into the front office this NBA offseason. The team’s head coach for the last eight seasons was tabbed as the person to take over for Danny Ainge, who stepped down from his role in the front office.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Celtics X-Factor For 2021-22 NBA Season, And It’s Not Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics made the Eastern Conference Finals in three of four seasons prior to 2020-21, but things didn’t go as planned for them last season. The C’s were routed by the Kevin Durant-led Nets in five games, with only a gargantuan effort by Jayson Tatum in Game 3, when he scored 50 points, stopping a straight first-round sweep. What followed were tectonic changes for the franchise.
NBARealGM

Grizzlies Unlikely To Retain Juancho Hernangomez

The Memphis Grizzlies have not asked Juancho Hernangomez to report or take a physical after his trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies similarly did not ask Rajon Rondo to report and he has subsequently been bought out. Hernangomez has two seasons remaining on his deal at $12.8 million, but...
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: What Juan Hernangomez brings to the C’s roster

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Juancho Hernangomez #41 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots a three-point shot over Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on April 21, 2021 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

What is the best Ben Simmons trade outcome for Celtics?

On the heels of a disastrous Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons wants a new home for the 2021-22 season. The Philadelphia 76ers have discussed potential trade packages for the 6-foot-11 forward for months now but the sense of urgency may have risen now for the franchise after Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that Simmons plans to skip training camp later this month if he isn’t dealt. 76ers general manager Daryl Morey opted to pass on providing the necessary sweetener with Simmons to satisfy the Houston Rockets in a potential trade for James Harden last season and now is forced into a tough spot with a diminishing asset for a Sixers team that wants to win now.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: 3 trades to consolidate Cs roster

Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Jake Layman, National Basketball Association, Dennis Schröder, Boston, Al Horford, Brad Stevens, Enes Kanter, Czechoslovakia. Boston Celtics (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) The NBA offseason is dying down, but the 24/7, 365 days a year news cycle tends to save some surprises for when you least...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Ex-Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn is on the move again.

At the start of free agency Kris Dunn was an important member of the Atlanta Hawks. His contribution to the team was much greater than anything he did throughout the regular season. What did he do? He got traded which was the move that the Hawks had to make given his salary and his level of production.
NBAtheScore

Report: Grizzlies ship Hernangomez to Celtics in 3-player deal

The Memphis Grizzlies traded forward Juancho Hernangomez to the Boston Celtics for guards Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards, and a 2026 second-round pick swap, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hernangomez spent parts of the last two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 8.4 points and 4.7 boards over 66 appearances. He...
NBANBC Sports

Celtics roster reset: New depth chart after Juancho Hernangomez deal

Brad Stevens isn't exactly easing into his job as new Boston Celtics president of basketball operations. The Celtics shipped off Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards and a 2026 second-round pick in exchange for Juancho Hernangomez Friday, easing a glut on the depth chart at reserve point guard and taking a flier on a former 6-foot-9 first-round draft choice.
NBA985thesportshub.com

Celtics clear logjam with trade with Grizzlies

The Grizzlies decided to help clear the Celtics’ backcourt logjam Friday, as the sides came to an agreement on a trade that will send guards Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards to Memphis in exchange for Juancho Hernangomez. The teams will have a 2026 second-round pick swap in the trade, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

