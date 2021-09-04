CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Big Changes Planned For Finn Balor Following Last Night's SMACKDOWN - SPOILERS

By JoshWilding
theringreport.com
 7 days ago

As promised, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Finn Balor during last night's episode of SmackDown. The Head of the Table had a little help from The Usos and managed to retain his title, but as Reigns was making his way to the back, the sound of a heartbeat ran out through the arena as the lights flickered red.

theringreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Roman Reigns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#The Usos#Wweusos#Wweromanreigns#Universaltitle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Defeats Finn Balor on SmackDown, Teases Return of the Demon

Tonight's SmackDown main event was the much anticipated Universal Championship match between the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, but things got off to a bad start for Balor. Before the match even started Balor was attacked in a brutal fashion by the Usos, who slammed him with the steel steps several times. Balor looked in rough shape but pressed on with the match anyway, and Roman Reigns took full advantage. Reigns threw him around like a ragdoll early and then hit him with a flurry of punches and shoulders, but Balor fought back and went after Reigns' legs and then hit a Sling Blade, turning the tide.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: SummerSlam fallout

Tonight's SummerSlam fallout edition of SmackDown takes place from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated John Cena last Saturday at SummerSlam to retain his title. After the match, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return and confronted Reigns to end the pay-per-view. Reigns...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 9/3: Lynch and Belair clicking as top feud, Happy for Corbin, Balor’s arrival, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... What a fantastic final stretch to Smackdown. Finn Balor was clearly treated with a lot of intention from the proper, violent beat down by the Uso’s to plausible, believable near falls, and everything in between. This was indeed Balor’s coming of age moment, and that is in large part due to Roman Reigns’ selling and acting, which highlighted Balor in all the right ways. Does the pulsing red light represent the return of Brock Lesnar? I think it’s more emblematic of the return of the Demon King. With much being made of Balor’s long suffering relationship with the Universal Championship, it seems totally possible at this point that the Demon King will return and be the one to unseat Reigns. And, no, I have not forgotten about Big E.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Finn Balor ‘Breaks Character’ After Roman Reigns Loss

WWE star Finn Balor recently opened up on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Despite their on-screen feud, ‘The Prince’ decided to shed some praise on ‘The Tribal Chief’ in an out of character interview, backing Roman Reigns after his loss on Smackdown. Vince McMahon Fired Diva For Pregnancy?. Finn Balor...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Extreme Rules Spoiler Leaks

WWE star Brock Lesnar made a shocking return at SummerSlam after Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal title against John Cena. The Beast had a staredown with Reigns and it was speculated that they will collide soon. Brock Lesnar will miss Extreme Rules. It turns out Finn Balor, whose...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Finn Balor Brings The Demon Back To WWE, Brock Lesnar Gets Physical On SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden saw the return of Finn Balor’s alter-ego, The Demon, and the blue brand return of Brock Lesnar. SmackDown opened with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos coming to the ring for a promo. Reigns talked about owning WWE, NYC and MSG, and told the crowd to acknowledge him. The Bloodline was then interrupted by Lesnar, who came to the ring to a big pop. Lesnar marched right into the ring and got in Reigns’ face, causing The Usos to step in front of Reigns and get in Lesnar’s face.
WWEComicBook

WWE's Finn Balor Pitched NXT UK Run Before Heading to SmackDown

Finn Balor recently made his return to SmackDown after a successful Championship run in NXT, and many expected him to either head to Raw or SmackDown after his epic 2nd run on the black and gold brand came to end. After coming to SmackDown he entered into a program with the Tribal Chief himself Roman Reigns (with some interference from John Cena and Baron Corbin), but it could've turned out differently if WWE had run with the idea Balor initially pitched them. In a new interview with BT Sport, Balor revealed he pitched the idea of heading to NXT UK for a run before heading to SmackDown, and it wouldn't be just for Walter (via Fightful).
WWEringsidenews.com

Finn Balor Says He Doesn’t Need WWE And They Don’t Need Him

Finn Balor is set to go up against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on SmackDown this week. Prior to the big match, the inaugural Universal Champion had a lot to say about his opponent. While speaking to DAZN, Balor stated that he’s a different person now compared to when...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Finn Balor analyzes his second stint at NXT

After signing a deal with WWE in 2014, Finn Balor spent a couple of years at NXT before joining the main roster. Contrary to expectations on the eve, he was unable to fully express his talent after making the big jump. It is no coincidence that he has decided to take a break in 2019, opting for a return to the 'Black and Gold' brand in order to rediscover the sensations of the past.
WWEf4wonline.com

Universal title match set for WWE Extreme Rules

Finn Balor is getting another shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Balor at WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday, September 26. The announcement comes after Reigns retained the title against Balor on SmackDown last week. Before that Reigns vs. Balor title match on...
WWEf4wonline.com

Tag Team title match added to WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits are getting their SmackDown Tag Team title shot at Madison Square Garden. WWE announced today that The Usos will defend their SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Street Profits when SmackDown comes to Madison Square Garden this Friday. On last week's episode of the show, The Street Profits defeated The Usos by disqualification in a non-title contender's match.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Brock Lesnar appears at MSG

WWE made its return to Madison Square Garden for last night's episode of SmackDown. The show was the first WWE event to take place at Madison Square Garden since the COVID-19 pandemic started. It was also held on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Brock...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PRIMER 9/10: Edge vs. Rollins, Beast in the Garden, Becky and Bianca Sign, Profits Challenge Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. I apologize to all PWTorch.com readers that you haven’t seen the primers for the last few weeks. My family and I have been through a rather serious situation that precluded me from allotting time to write the reports. WWE Then and Now has also been “on hold,” but I’m getting ready to restart that soon. Thank you all for your patience and understanding.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Finn Balor brings back Demon character, confronts Roman Reigns on Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Finn Balor summoned his Demon character and confronted Roman Reigns on this week’s Smackdown ahead of their WWE Universal Championship match at Extreme Rules. Balor lost to Reigns last week on Smackdown with the Universal Championship on the line after...
WWEringsidenews.com

Finn Balor’s Demon Destroys Happy Corbin After WWE SmackDown

WWE brought a big show to Madison Square Garden this week. The show’s final moments saw Finn Balor’s Demon return to face Roman Reigns, but then he took out another heel after the show. After SmackDown went off the air, Happy Corbin, Baron Corbin’s new gimmick, came out to confront...
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.10.21

Hey there everyone, welcome to another episode of WWE Smackdown. The big story tonight is the return of Brock Lesnar as he’ll be in the building and will confront Universal champion Roman Reigns in some capacity. WWE also teased the return of Demon King for Balor last week after Balor lost his title match with Reigns, but we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. We’ve also got a contract signing between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for Lynch’s title, and if Sasha Banks is going to make a return after her sudden absence this would be the time and place to do it. The big match for tonight should be the rematch between Seth Rollins and Edge, Rollins “injured” Cesaro last week to make sure he’s off TV for as long as possible because Vince hates the Swiss (I don’t know that, but I’m running out of reasons for Cesaro’s booking) and logically Rollins wins here to set up their rubber match in some gimmick match at Extreme Rules. Extreme Rules is coming up rather quickly too, so any other angles that need advancement better get into gear. I imagine the Street Profits and Usos in a tag team title match is a given at this point, though we’re still not sure what’s up with King Shinsuke Nakamra as he’s holding the Intercontinental belt, though last week Toni Storm showed back up and intimated she might join him and Rick Boogs in some capacity. Naomi might show up and ask for a match, and get shot down by management, and there’s a decent chance Nataly and Tamina remind us they exist. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy