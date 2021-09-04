Ag association calls on USDA to protect smaller meat processors
The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture on Aug. 30 expressed its recommendations for a resilient, diverse and secure meat processing system. Specifically, NASDA commented that flexible funding for solutions to workforce shortages and processing infrastructure investments for small- to mid-sized meat processing facilities is critical to ensuring our food system is built to handle future challenges.www.hpj.com
