Ag association calls on USDA to protect smaller meat processors

Senator Tammy Baldwin got a firsthand look at the issues facing smaller meat processors in the state when she went to visit Sailer’s Food Market in Elmwood. “I think for the general public, who’s not immersed in this industry, we learned about how fragile the supply chain was regarding various agricultural products, but certainly in the meat processing arena,” Baldwin said. “A lot of the huge players had to close down, we saw culling of herds, that’s so unfortunate, it’s disheartening for the farmer and certainly has huge economic consequences too.”