Ag association calls on USDA to protect smaller meat processors

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of State Departments of Agriculture on Aug. 30 expressed its recommendations for a resilient, diverse and secure meat processing system. Specifically, NASDA commented that flexible funding for solutions to workforce shortages and processing infrastructure investments for small- to mid-sized meat processing facilities is critical to ensuring our food system is built to handle future challenges.

