CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

40 Years Ago: George Strait’s Debut Album Is Released

By Gayle Thompson
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Forty years ago today, on Sept. 4, 1981, George Strait released his debut album, Strait Country. The record was released on MCA Records. Three singles were released from Strait Country: "Unwound," "Down and Out" and "If You're Thinking You Want a Stranger (There's One Coming Home);" both "Unwound" and "If You're Thinking You Want a Stranger" landed in the Top 10, with the latter peaking at No. 3. When Strait recorded "Unwound," MCA Records, still unsure of his star potential, agreed to only release that one song before investing in a full album; the tune quickly shot up the charts and became a fixture on radio, and MCA Records offered Strait a recording contract, launching a relationship that would span the lifetime of his career.

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strait Country#Radio#Mca Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

10 Things You Never Knew About George Strait

There isn't an artist in country music who's been as successful for as long as George Strait has. In addition to earning a total of 60 No. 1 hits, Strait is the only artist in the history of music to have a Top 10 hit every year for 30 years.
Celebritiescountryfancast.com

George Strait’s Granddaughter: Jilliann Louise Strait (Pictures)

Enjoy getting to know George Strait's Granddaughter, Jilliann Louise Strait here. . . George Strait’s Granddaughter, Jilliann Louise Strait was born on September 10, 2016. It is hard to believe that Jilliann Strait is already 5 years old. Jilliann is the granddaughter to George and Norma Strait and she is the daughter to Bubba and Tamara Strait.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Usain Bolt Releases Debut Album "Country Yutes"

The world knows Usain Bolt as one of the most prolific Olympic athletes of all time, but he's also making a name for himself in music, releasing his official debut studio album with rising artist NJ this week. This year, Usain Bolt made his debut as a recording artist, dropping...
Musicaymag.com

George Strait Riding to Simmons Bank Arena in 2022

Baby, write this down: George Strait is performing at Simmons Bank Arena in 2022. The King of Country is coming “Strait” to the Natural State for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music. Strait is among the most accomplished musical acts of all time, garnering 61 No. 1...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

George Strait Credits His Son With Getting Him Back Into Songwriting: Here’s Why

For years, George Strait avoided writing songs. However, that all changed thanks to some help from his son. Strait, known as “The King” for his domination of those coveted country music charts, tips his cowboy hat toward his son Bubba. George did an interview with Headline Country where he carefully details a specific regret. As many Strait fans know, he actually didn’t write a handful of the major hits that he performed.
nwahomepage.com

Legendary country artist George Strait coming to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Concert goers will be falling to pieces together when Country Music Hall of Famer George Strait makes a stop in North Little Rock in 2022. The iconic singer will be performing at Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, March 18 as part of Bad Boy Mowers ‘Strait To The Natural State’ event.
Houston, TXourtribune.com

Recreating a 1994 George Strait concert

- Derek Spense channels icon Sept. 11 at The Bender - Imagine performing on stage in Kansas City in front of 25,000 screaming, adoring high school kids. And you are only 18 years old. “We rocked the house that night,” recalled Derek Spense, “and that was a change maker for...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut. The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy