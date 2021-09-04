CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland University Asks Students to Report to Class Amid Professor Strike

By Chris Monroe
 7 days ago
Students may or may not see their professors in class today. Recently, professors at Oakland University and the administrators of the college have been in contract negotiations. Apparently, the deadline to reach a new contract was last night at midnight. As of now, there was no agreement reached between the university administrators and the Oakland University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

