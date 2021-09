The 2021 CMA Awards are less than two months away, and the country stars who are nominated were revealed on Sept. 9. The Country Music Association announced its nominees for the 2021 CMA Awards on Sept. 9. As always, the biggest stars in country music were named in the categories. The winners will be revealed during the show’s live broadcast in November, airing on ABC. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton leads this year’s list of nominations with five total, followed by Gabby Barrett with four.