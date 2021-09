Apex Legends has today launched update 1.79, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s update, surprisingly enough, doesn’t re-enable the Prowler SMG in Arenas. This was previously removed temporarily as it was causing serious crashing issues. More specifically, it would cause entire Arena servers to crash, preventing the game from being playable. The team temporarily disabled it for this reason, and it seems the issue is still being worked on. There are still some good fixes to consider though so, without further adieu, here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.79!