The Paul brothers certainly love drawing attention to themselves — and they don’t mind doing it at their own brother’s press events. Just as how Jake Paul stole headlines from Logan Paul’s pre-fight press event with Floyd Mayweather with his “gotcha hat” antics in May, this time it was Logan’s turn to turn the spotlight on himself. The elder Paul brother got into it with a rowdy Tupac-loving fan Saturday afternoon at the Paul vs. Woodley ceremonial weigh-ins, challenging the fan to come up onstage and mix it up with him after the fan insulted him from the crowd.