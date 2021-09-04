CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 36’s Paddy Pimblett details visa issue that nearly prevented debut: ‘I cried my eyes out’

By Dan Hiergesell
MMAmania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddy Pimblett’s long-awaited Octagon debut will finally go down later today (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 36 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but it almost didn’t happen. Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors champion and native of England, needed to get his visa...

