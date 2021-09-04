CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

By John Eisenberg
baltimoreravens.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarious thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:. Whiffed on five of my 53-man roster picks because the organization was more aggressive than me about cutting veterans who could (and did) re-sign. I had Justin Ellis, Eric Tomlinson, Pernell McPhee and Anthony Levine Jr. on my 53. They got cut but still might play in the season opener.

www.baltimoreravens.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Justice Hill#Raiders#Chris Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Ravens in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough matchup in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but here are three reasons why they will win the game. We are merely days away from the start of the 2021 NFL regular season, which means goodbye to speculation and debate, and hello to fantasy football madness, games that matter, and the ire of fans across the country. The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the toughest tasks of any team in Week 1, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
NFLfoxbaltimore.com

Ravens Make A Trade

Owings Mills — The Baltimore Ravens have an impressive history in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. They got Matt Judon in the fifth, and Jermaine Lewis and Jeff Mitchell. Two current starters, Pernell McPhee and Nick Boyle? You guessed it. Round five. In this year's draft, they took...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens, RB Latavius Murray agree to deal

The Ravens have agreed to sign Latavius Murray (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). It’s a one-year deal for the running back, giving Baltimore yet another accomplished veteran in the backfield. The Ravens recently added Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, giving them the most star-studded...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Mark Ingram ready to go where no Alabama running back has gone

Mark Ingram is preparing to go where no Alabama running back has gone – into an 11th NFL season. In 2020, Ingram joined Johnny Davis as the only former Alabama ball-carriers to play in 10 NFL seasons. Davis played from 1978 through 1987 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. As a fullback and special-teamer, Davis totaled 314 rushing attempts in his 10 seasons.
NFLSporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Gus Edwards, Austin Ekeler, D'Andre Swift, Saquon Barkley affect Week 1 RB rankings

The running back position is notorious for being one of the most fragile groups in the league, and leading up to Week 1, we have a number of notable RBs in the latest injury news cycle. As of now, D'Andre Swift and Saquon Barkley, who have been on the injury report all offseason, are slated to make their season debut in Week 1. Austin Ekeler has been quiet on the injury front until Wednesday, and his status could be up in the air. Gus Edwards has reportedly just sustained a serious injury in practice, so we'll find out what that means for the guys behind him on the depth chart. All surely had respectable prices during your fantasy drafts, so they're all worth mentioning, as they'll factor heavily into start 'em, sit 'em decisions. We've already updated our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings but will continue to do so if/when more news comes in.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ravens sign Devonta Freeman in first move after Gus Edwards tears ACL

The Baltimore Ravens have just not had a good couple of weeks. JK Dobbins, Justice Hill, Marcus Peters, and Gus Edwards have all suffered devastating injuries. After the news came on Thursday about both Edwards and Peters potentially suffering ACL injuries, Baltimore headed to the drawing board to add another running back.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

With Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season yet to kickoff, the Baltimore Ravens have already suffered several devastating injuries — most notably on the backfield depth chart. After losing J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season ending injuries earlier this preseason, fourth-year running back Gus Edwards was set to take the vast majority of snaps this coming season. But, during Thursday’s practice, Edwards reportedly suffered what the team thinks could be a season-ending ACL tear.
NFLchatsports.com

Latavius Murray, Ravens Reportedly Finalizing Contract After Gus Edwards Injury

Free-agent running back Latavius Murray is finalizing a deal with the Baltimore Ravens following season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Jeff Zrebiec. The Ravens aren't done bringing in veteran RBs. Per sources, they are working on finalizing a deal...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Following Gus Edwards’ injury, should you target Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell for your fantasy team?

In what seems like some horrible episode of the Twilight Zone or Black Mirror, the Baltimore Ravens lost another running back to a season-ending injury — this time with Gus Edwards. With options running thin on the depth chart and fantasy football managers reeling, should you target Ty’Son Williams, Trenton Cannon, Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, or Latavius Murray for your fantasy team?

Comments / 0

Community Policy