Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/04/21)

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA foggy start to the day will be followed by plenty of sunshine! Foggy conditions started us off this morning but the patchy fog will continue to lift as the morning progresses. We are also dealing with some high level clouds that are moving in from the northwest but these will move out and also dissipate during the late morning hours. As the fog and high level clouds move out and dissipate, we will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs for the day will rise into the upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 60. Cloud cover gradually increases overnight with a warm front moving into the region late overnight into the early part of Sunday. Unsettled weather is expected early Sunday morning as that warm front moves through. Cloud cover holds throughout Sunday and then a cold front moves through during the afternoon to early evening hours. This brings another chance for showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms as well. Temperatures on Sunday will rise into the mid to upper 70s.

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

