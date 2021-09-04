CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JUDAS PRIEST’s ROB HALFORD Guests On New Single From BAD PENNY

 7 days ago

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford is the latest legend to sign on to front a single from the rock supergroup BAD PENNY, which features former QUEEN + PAUL RODGERS bassist Danny Miranda, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT drummer Jules Radino and guitar virtuoso/songwriter Mike Holtzman. BAD PENNY‘s previous releases feature former JOURNEY lead singer Steve Augeri and QUEENSRŸCHE vocalist Todd La Torre.

