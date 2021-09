When I began gardening, I grew a lot of seeds to introduce new plants to my beds. Growing seeds can be another rewarding challenge of gardening. Since we are now in the beginning of September, I will begin collecting seeds soon. Seeds are ready to be harvested once the seedpods have changed from green to brown or whenever their fruit is ripe. Collect ripe seed on a dry day so that the seeds will not have any moisture in them after you are collected them you will want to lay them in a container and allow them to dry out or a few days. After allowing the seeds to dry for a few days you can place them in a paper sack or in other forms of packaging as long as you keep them in a dry dark area.