There is a new positive energy in the air when it comes to the Jets. They have turned the page on last season and really the last decade of ineptitude. It’s now on to a new year, a new quarterback, a new head coach and new belief. The Jets are unlikely to make the playoffs in 2021, but the hope is that they are competitive and that Zach Wilson and company pass the eye test. Everyone wants to see new head coach Robert Saleh clapping for the right reasons every week.