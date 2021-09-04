Google’s ‘pay-per-click’ ad model makes it harder to find what you’re looking for

Originally Posted On: https://seodesignchicago.com/seo-tips/is-the-duckduckgo-browser-safe/. This article will discuss if the DuckDuckGo browser is safe for you to use. We will also discuss how DuckDuckGo compares to Google. DuckDuckGo vs Google is not the typical battle between search engines that one would think of. Usually, Google’s nearest competition is Bing or Yahoo. DuckDuckGo is not exactly considered a competitor to Google. But there are some interesting discussion around DuckDuckGo, including topics about user safety. Deciding which one is better between DuckDuckGo and Google can give an interesting insight on search engines. There are factors that help out both search engines in their specific specialized aspects. In this article, we will discuss if DuckDuckGo’s browser is safe for anyone to use, the pros and cons of DuckDuckGo, and more.