The awkward word “belonging” is used a few times in the novel. It is difficult to say who or what could spread out your arms and pick up the figures. People, regardless of whether they are friends, neighbors or family, cannot be trusted. Everyone bears too heavily on himself to be able to take on the suffering of others. To bet on a place in the middle of society seems absurd in view of the ailing conditions. And the pastor dares to speak of God at most. Unfortunately, she has already completely disqualified herself with her evasive remark about the Buchenwald concentration camp and should probably just keep her mouth shut.