Lane Kiffin diagnosed with COVID-19, will miss Rebels' season opener
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will not be coaching the Rebels in Atlanta on Monday night when they open the season versus Louisville. The Ole Miss football team was apprised of the situation Saturday morning inside the Manning Center, the football operations building for the Rebels. It was the first the players learned of the news. Sources say Kiffin was diagnosed with a positive test on Friday after suffering flu-like symptoms.247sports.com
