CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Lane Kiffin diagnosed with COVID-19, will miss Rebels' season opener

By David Johnson
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will not be coaching the Rebels in Atlanta on Monday night when they open the season versus Louisville. The Ole Miss football team was apprised of the situation Saturday morning inside the Manning Center, the football operations building for the Rebels. It was the first the players learned of the news. Sources say Kiffin was diagnosed with a positive test on Friday after suffering flu-like symptoms.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ole Miss Football#American Football#Rebels#Sec#Mercedes Benz Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

Lane Kiffin addresses positive COVID-19 test on College GameDay

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19, and announced he will miss Monday’s season opener against Louisville. Kiffin said he felt symptoms earlier in the week and was tested. As far as what’s next, Ole Miss is still two days away from taking...
College Sports247Sports

Talk of Champions: Miles Battle, Lane Kiffin's COVID-19 diagnosis, Overreaction Sunday and game day is here

In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by Thomas Chandler of Modern Woodmen, Ben Garrett and David Johnson discuss Lane Kiffin's COVID-19 diagnosis and what his absence could mean (if anything) for the Rebels in their opener against Louisville. Plus, overreactions from the week one college football slate, and Ole Miss defensive back Miles Battle joins (56:10) to talk fall camp, the season ahead, his move to corner and much, much more.
Oxford, MSWLOX

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be accompanying the team to Atlanta for their season opener against Louisville. In a statement posted on Kiffin’s Twitter account, he explained that he is fully vaccinated and only experienced mild symptoms.
College SportsCBS Sports

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to miss opener vs. Louisville after breakthrough COVID case

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will miss Monday night's season opener against Louisville after testing positive for COVID, he announced on Saturday. Kiffin has been vocal about his support of getting vaccinated and his program's 100% vaccination rate among the coaching staff and players. He reiterated that support in identifying his diagnosis as a breakthrough case in his statement on Saturday. Additionally, Kiffin announced that at this time no other coaches or players are expected to miss the game as a result of this positive test.
Oxford, MSOxford Eagle

Ole Miss adapted, overcame in Lane Kiffin’s absence

ATLANTA — No Lane Kiffin? No problem for Ole Miss. The Rebel head coach watched the his team run through Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from the comfort of his office back in Oxford after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Since Saturday, the Rebels continued their game preparation without...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Lane Kiffin updates status for Ole Miss home opener

Well, not quite yet. But the Ole Miss head coach says he will be on the sidelines with his team when Austin Peay comes to Oxford on Saturday for the Rebels’ first home game of 2021. After missing the Ole Miss opening victory over Louisville due to a positive COVID-19...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Matt Corral: Lane Kiffin makes bold NFL Draft prediction on Ole Miss QB

Matt Corral has transformed into one of the clear-cut top quarterbacks in college football under Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels quarterback went through plenty of growing pains early in his career, but when Kiffin came in to lead Ole Miss last season, the head coach and star signal caller began to form a special bond.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals SEC Championship predictions

Kirk Herbstreit and College GameDay open the season during Week 0 Saturday with its first show of the year. However, just like any season, Herbstreit revealed some of his predictions during the preseason with his Herbie Awards, and during the broadcast, the analyst revealed his SEC Championship predictions. Herbstreit has...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy