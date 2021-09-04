Lane Kiffin diagnosed with COVID-19, will miss Rebels' season opener

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will miss Monday night's season opener against Louisville after testing positive for COVID, he announced on Saturday. Kiffin has been vocal about his support of getting vaccinated and his program's 100% vaccination rate among the coaching staff and players. He reiterated that support in identifying his diagnosis as a breakthrough case in his statement on Saturday. Additionally, Kiffin announced that at this time no other coaches or players are expected to miss the game as a result of this positive test.