The West Virginia University volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep against Old Dominion, on Friday evening, at the ODU Volleyball Center, in Norfolk, Va. The Mountaineers took the lead in set scores of 25-19, 25-14 and 25-12. “I thought we played much better tonight than we did this morning,” coach Reed Sunahara said. “We have to keep getting better in all phases of our games. We’ll be back at it tomorrow when we play Hampton.”