Two of my favorite things in this world are astrology and food. Some of the most pressing items on my to-do list for every day of the week? Checking my horoscope and making sure I have my meal prep figured out for the day. Combining these two passions is tricky; it’s not like CoStar can tell me what I’ll be craving in eight hours much less later this week (probably because of my Saturn in Taurus). Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best meal prep recipes for each sign to cook this week. No matter what the stars might have in store for you this week, these recipes will guarantee that delicious meals are in your future.