A ‘Caribbean Mid-Century’ Santo Domingo Rental Masterfully Wields Blue as an Accent Color

Interior designer and DIYer Johanna Beach found this 600-square-foot rental apartment through a friend. "It's one of those too-cheap-to-be-real kinds of places in a great neighborhood in Chicago called Wicker Park. You don't let this apartment go to a stranger; it's almost always a pass-down," says Johanna. "That being said… it's not nice. It has great tall ceilings and windows, painted black floors, and a spacious floorplan for one person. It's best feature is the ivy- covered, south-facing balcony. It's uncovered on the third floor and it gets tons of sunlight. The not-so-nice features include ancient electrical, lack of modern amenities, absent kitchen cabinetry, and a very tiny bathroom. It hasn't been touched in years, which gave me free reign to leave my mark on it and improve it in whatever ways I wanted. My quarantine rescue pup, Howie, and I love to enjoy time in the small backyard and on my balcony. I have spent most of the last year letting my creativity loose on the place. Interior design was my hobby and now it's my work, so my home is my personal canvas."