Blink-182 Founder Tom DeLonge Discusses His Pioneering Work with UFO Research

We’ve all heard the Blink-182 hit “Alien’s Exist” off the 1999 album Enema of the State; the irony of Tom DeLonge singing “We all know conspiracies are dumb” is not lost; the vocalist has been obsessed with alien conspiracies for a good long while. Blink-182 sidelined him from further projects in 2015 due to his commitment to UFO-related research; in 2017 he leaked three videos of unidentified flying objects, which the Pentagon officially released last year.

Also in 2017, DeLonge, along with Harold E. Puthoff, founded To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science in Las Vegas. According to the website, To the Stars aims to “collect and study anomalous data, develop technology related to findings, and explain to humanity through story.”

Recently, DeLonge spoke to Mashable about his UFO projects and research.

Tom DeLonge Talks Aliens

“I think we’re going to be into a pretty amazing awakening as we start really openly talking about this stuff,” DeLonge said in a recent video. The video is spliced together with commentary from other enthusiasts; senior editor of Mashable Chris Taylor, UFO researcher and skeptic Mick West, and astronomer from the University of Arizona Chris Impey. It also features DeLonge sharing his thoughts about the validity of UFO research. “You’re not even anywhere near how big this iceberg is, seeing these things,” he said, referencing the videos from 2017 and the June 2021 report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

In 2017, when the videos were first leaked, US Navy pilot David Fravor, who saw one of the objects from 2004, spoke to CNN about his experience. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, he said, “As I got close to it…it rapidly accelerated to the south, and disappeared in less than two seconds”. He continued, claiming, “This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball, bouncing off a wall. It would hit and go the other way.” This type of movement is typical for UFOs; usually, an unidentified flying object will move in ways that even modern technology and machinery can’t replicate.

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Report

On June 25, 2021, the Preliminary Assessment of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon was unclassified and released to the public. The assessment is 9 pages long, and available as a PDF. An official unidentified aerial phenomenon report, and you can just have it sitting in your downloads folder. Same with the videos, you can just watch those with no fear of the government coming to steal your computer, a la The X-Files.

The report begins by explaining scope and assumptions; it then continues into the executive summary. The report states, “The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP”. The report states, “Available reporting largely inconclusive, limited date leaves most UAP unexplained,” then continues on to claim, “but some potential patterns do emerge”. And that’s what UFO researchers and enthusiasts are looking for, what Tom DeLonge works towards; patterns bring us one step closer to proof.