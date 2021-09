Thoughts: The story on Conley is that of every number two quarterback in the country, people are clamoring for you….until their not. Conley came in like a stud back in 2019 as he was forced into playing more games than anyone anticipated and for my money did a great job being put in that spot unexpectedly. He tried to manage the game, not make big mistakes, and show off some athleticism when the time was right (I think that Wake LB is still chasing him). Of course when he had some dips in play people were looking to Malik to get healthy, and then last year when Malik was struggling with ball security folks were looking back to Conley…..ahhhh, the life of a quarterback.