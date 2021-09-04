KVSO Women's Guild hosting Style Show

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild (KVSOWG) is sponsoring a Luncheon and Style Show to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Kankakee Country Club. The Symphony Women’s Guild is a fundraising branch of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. The goal of the Women’s Guild is to assist the symphony with symphony events and to raise funds for the symphony. All funds raised by the Symphony Women’s Guild are given directly to the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Association.