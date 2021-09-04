Wildcats Lose a Close One to Top Ranked Escalon

The Sonora Wildcats lost a close game to the Escalon Cougars last night by the score of 21-15. Escalon came into the game as the top-ranked team in the San Joaquin section VI. Sonora started the game well on defense, shutting down the high-powered Escalon offense with a series of 3rd down stops that were unfortunately negated by two face mask penalties and a pass interference. Escalon capitalized on the penalties and went up 7-0 on a drive that chewed up 7:44 of game time. Despite a couple of long plays on the ensuing drive, the Wildcats stalled at midfield and were stopped on a 4th down conversion attempt as time expired in the first quarter. The teams traded drives and 4th down stops in the 2nd quarter and went into the half with the score still 7-0 in favor of the visiting Cougars.