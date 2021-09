The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer is out, and fans went crazy when it revealed the possible return of a villain they thought was dead. It turns out he’s not. Doctor Octopus is more alive than ever if the trailer is anything to go by. Alfred Molina, who plays Doctor Octopus on Spider-Man 2, is reportedly part of the cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as the iconic tentacled villain.