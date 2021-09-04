CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh Air Weekend: Sandra Oh; Aretha Franklin

Fresh Air
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. Sandra Oh Takes The Lead In 'The...

www.ctpublic.org

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/
Sandra Oh
Aretha Franklin
