Livestock Monitoring Solution Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Dairymaster, DeLaval, BouMatic, Afimilk

Shape Memory Material Market size is forecast to reach $23.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2026. Shape memory materials (SMMs) have the ability to recover its original shape from a significant and seemingly plastic deformation. The shape memory material is being widely used in structural engineering for protecting buildings against earthquakes due to its vibration-damping properties. Moreover, the beneficial properties of shape memory materials like high mechanical strength, fatigue resistance, Elastic buckling, and lightweight properties further drive the market growth. Besides, growth in end-use industries like biomedical, aerospace & defense, and consumer electronics in emerging countries like China, Brazil, Argentina, and India are also driving the shape-memory materials market share globally. Furthermore, the growing use of muscle wires in space missions, textile electronics, arterial stints, robotics, orthodontic braces, eyeglasses, and even magic tricks is also boosting the Shape Memory Material Industry growth. As muscle alloy is a highly processed strand of a nickel-titanium alloy called Nitinol, which is the type of shape memory alloy.