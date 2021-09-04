Demand Planning Solution Market to Observe Strong Development by Aspire Systems, Blue Ridge Solutions, Cognizant Technology

High Pressure Processing Market size is projected to reach $766.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The high pressure processing technology is a type of freeze pasteurization in which food products are introduced into a container that undergoes a level close to the maximum equilibrium. High pressure processing technology is mostly used for preserving and sterilizing the food products to inactivate certain microorganisms and enzymes. This technology is a natural and environmentally viable process that helps in maintaining the nutrients and flavor of the food being processed. Increase in the demand for innovative technologies in processed foods, growing demand for pascalization in food industry, rising awareness about the benefits associated with the consumption of hygienic foods, growing demand for packaged foods and increase in the demand for long shelf life foods are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the High Pressure Processing Market for the period 2021-2026.