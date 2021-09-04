CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maplewood, MN

2 dead, driver at large after fleeing police and crashing in Maplewood

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3GMg_0bmbt4Jl00
Sep 4, 2021

Two of five people who were in a vehicle that fled police at high speeds on Friday were killed when the driver crashed in Maplewood.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Larpenteur Avenue near Chamber Street, after a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the driver in the area of Beebe Road North and Holloway Avenue East.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle near Larpenteur Avenue and Clarence Street, only to come upon the crash scene in a yard a few blocks to the west.

Authorities say three people who were in the stolen vehicle fled the crash scene on foot, leaving behind two people who were seriously injured. Despite medical care from first responders, the two injured victims in the vehicle died from their injuries.

Two of the fleeing individuals were taken into custody, though the presumed driver remains on the run.

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Ramsey County, MN
Maplewood, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Maplewood, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Meeker County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Car crashes into school bus with children onboard, injuring 2

A driver slammed into the back of a stopped school bus Friday morning, injuring two children onboard. The school bus was facing eastbound, stopped at a bus stop on the 59000 block of County State Aid Highway 36 in Manannah Township around 7:26 a.m. Friday, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. About 15 kids were onboard the bus, which was being operated by Eden Valley – Watkins Bus Service.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Man dies after stabbing on St. Paul's east side

Police in St. Paul are investigating a deadly Friday night stabbing on the city's east side. It happened at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Seventh Street East and White Bear Avenue, where officers discovered a 20-something man suffering from "an apparent stab wound." He was soon taken to...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in morning crash at St. Paul intersection

A motorcyclist died after a collision with another vehicle at a highly trafficked St. Paul intersection Wednesday morning. The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, crashed with the other vehicle around 11 a.m., at the intersection of Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue, the St. Paul Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found the man "gravely injured" and attempted first aid.
Ramsey, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Road worker killed in Ramsey after being run over by semi truck

A road worker was killed in Ramsey Wednesday night after getting caught under the wheel of a construction semi truck. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, police, fire and EMS officials responded to reports of an unconscious man at a construction site near Armstrong Boulevard Northwest and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest at around 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man protecting his wife beaten unconscious at Minnesota State Fair

A man who was said to be protecting his wife during an altercation at the Minnesota State Fair was knocked unconscious by two men near a Sweet Martha's Cookies stand. The incident unfolded around 10:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, by the Sweet Martha's Cookies on Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets. According to a criminal complaint, the 24-year-old victim and his wife witnessed two women steal a man's wallet. That man then began chasing the suspected thieves.
Bemidji, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Bee sting sends canoeist into anaphylactic shock while out on lake

A good Samaritan helped a deputy rescue a boater who became unresponsive in a lake after suffering an apparent allergic reaction to a bee sting. Deputy Brandon Newhouse with the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive next to his capsized canoe in Little Turtle Lake, about 7 miles north of Bemidji, around 7 p.m. on Sept. 1, the sheriff's office said.
Arizona StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Man charged with killing girlfriend in Hastings hotel is arrested in Arizona

A 32-year-old Red Wing man has been arrested in Arizona in connection to his girlfriend's killing. Kyle Steven Williams, 32, was charged via warrant on Aug. 19 with second-degree murder in the death of Kelly Kocurek, 36. She was found unresponsive at the Coratel Inn in Hastings on May 18 and died at the hospital five days later, with her cause of death determined to be strangulation.
Maplewood, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

15-year-old charged in Maplewood crash that killed 2 boys

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a crash in Maplewood that killed two boys, ages 14 and 15, on Friday, Sept. 3. The boy has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of fleeing a peace officer and three counts of criminal vehicular operation, Ramsey County officials told Bring Me The News Tuesday. He made his first court appearance in Ramsey County Juvenile Court Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy