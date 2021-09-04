2 dead, driver at large after fleeing police and crashing in Maplewood

Sep 4, 2021

Two of five people who were in a vehicle that fled police at high speeds on Friday were killed when the driver crashed in Maplewood.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Larpenteur Avenue near Chamber Street, after a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the driver in the area of Beebe Road North and Holloway Avenue East.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle near Larpenteur Avenue and Clarence Street, only to come upon the crash scene in a yard a few blocks to the west.

Authorities say three people who were in the stolen vehicle fled the crash scene on foot, leaving behind two people who were seriously injured. Despite medical care from first responders, the two injured victims in the vehicle died from their injuries.

Two of the fleeing individuals were taken into custody, though the presumed driver remains on the run.

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.