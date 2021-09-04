How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Maryland

Year three of the Neal Brown era is set to get underway on Saturday evening as the Mountaineers open up the 2021 campaign on the road against the Maryland Terrapins.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia (0-0) at Maryland (0-0)

Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Tipoff: Approx. 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: CLICK HERE for LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.