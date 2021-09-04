CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Maryland

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia kicks off the 2021 season on the road against the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. For all the info you need heading into this week's game, check out the links below.

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Maryland (Area304+)

Scouting Report on Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Area304+)

College Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Southlake, TXfootballscoop.com

Another high school QB is leaving early to cash an NIL check

It was legitimately shocking when Quinn Ewers left Southlake (Texas) Carroll High School a season early to enroll at Ohio State. Shocking, but understandable. For one, Ewers was already 18 years old, a single course shy of graduation and, aside from a state championship, he'd accomplished everything a high school quarterback can accomplish. He's the first player since Vince Young to earn a perfect 1.000 score in the 247Sports composite rankings. The No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class became the No. 1 player in the '21 class when he took an equity offer from a beverage brand and joined Ohio State's roster in early August. Since then, he's gotten a deal with a Columbus-area car dealer and a $1.4 million autograph deal.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
College Sports
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio State
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Utah Stateespn700sports.com

UTAH @ BYU: Game Notes, Broadcast Info + more

PROVO, UTAH — No. 21 Utah (1-0) heads south for a meeting with rival BYU (1-0) in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Saturday marks the 101st meeting between the two programs. Utes GameDay pregame with Porter Larsen and Nate Orchard begins at 4:15pm. Bill Riley, Scott Mitchell and Stevenson Sylvester takeover at...
Footballchatsports.com

Betting the Big Ten Week 2: Picks, spreads and more

The first full week of the college football season is in the books as we prepare for more this weekend. The Michigan Wolverines play in primetime on Saturday, so there is a little more incentive to find some alternate forms of entertainment to hold you over. Each week, we will go through every game in the Big Ten and give you the best bets from each game.
College Sportsbluegoldnews.com

The Chalkboard: West Virginia Mountaineers-Maryland Terrapins

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa might not be quite the runner that his brother Tua is, but his ability to scramble, reset the pocket and either throw or eventually take off on the run will have a big effect on West Virginia’s pass rush in Saturday’s opener. At first blush, Tagovailoa’s...
Maryland Statedbknews.com

A West Virginia beat writer breaks down the Mountaineers’ season opener against Maryland

Dontay Demus Jr. jogs across a practice field during Maryland football preseason camp on Aug. 19, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Maryland football kicks off the 2021 campaign with a home matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers. A year removed from a 2-3 finish in a Covid-19 shortened season, the Terps will begin a full schedule with a matchup against their border state rivals, the first matchup between the two sides since 2015. To find out more about the Mountaineers, we spoke with Charles Montgomery of the Daily Athenaeum.
Maryland State
MountaineerMaven

College Gameday Crew Makes Predictions for WVU vs Maryland

West Virginia kicks the 2021 season off today against the Maryland Terrapins on the road. Moments ago, the ESPN College Gameday crew made their predictions for today's game. "The Mountaineers defense is great, especially against the pass but I'm still going with the Big Ten. I got Maryland winning a close one against the Mountaineers."

