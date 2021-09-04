CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The quiet corner of Scotland you've probably never heard of

By Holly Rubenstein,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is, without doubt, an iconic Scottish view. Eilean Donan is a 13th-century castle on a tiny tidal island, reached by a stone arch footbridge across the water. It stands at the point where the vast inky-blue waters of three ancient sea lochs converge. Over the centuries it has been bombed and blasted and is now restored, its grey, weathered turrets a majestic vision. It’s framed by the forested, often snow-capped Kintail mountains and accompanied by a lone Scottish flag that sways next to it in the breeze. “Probably appears on more shortbread tins and calendars than any other [castle],” says the website. And yet, this photogenic pocket of the northwest Highlands known as Wester Ross, which snakes up the west coast from Kyle of Lochalsh in the south, to Lochinver in the north, is for most a quick diversion – a gateway, before crossing the bridge to its more popular neighbour to the west, the Isle of Skye. How much they are missing.

