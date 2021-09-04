CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky-ULM: Numbers You Need to Know, Presented by Sword Performance

On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
There are two great ways to get ready for kickoff. Learn numbers you need to know in the UK-ULM while getting hydrated with Sword Performance.

Life is thirsty work, but water and traditional sports drinks just don’t cut it. Created in Kentucky, Sword Performance offers SHIELD, a brand-new innovation in the sports drink world. With bold fruit flavors, balanced electrolytes, and natural ingredients, SHIELD hydrates better and faster than water and quenches thirst for anyone at any time.

Go ahead, be relentless: SHIELD always has you covered. Hydrate now with a bottle of SHIELD, available at your local Kentucky convenience stores. Learn more at drinksword.com.

Built in the Bluegrass, Built by Sword Performance.

0 — Wins by ULM in the 2020 season.

1 — Under Mark Stoops Kentucky has only covered the spread once in six season openers against Group of Five teams. The Wildcats are 31-point favorites.

6 — Straight wins by the Wildcats over teams from the Sun Belt.

7 — In games decided by seven points or less, Kentucky is 15-7 since 2016.

8 — Team captains elected by the Wildcats this season, including Josh Paschal, the first Wildcat to ever earn the honor in three straight seasons.

9 — Super Seniors are on Kentucky’s opening day roster.

10 — Seniors will start on Kentucky’s defense. Carrington Valentine is the only non-senior listed atop the defensive depth chart.

11 — Straight non-conference wins by Mark Stoops. Kentucky’s last loss in outside of the SEC was against Northwestern in the Music City Bowl.

12 — More victories by Mark Stoops will make him the winningest head coach in school history. He currently has 49; Bear Bryant has 60 career wins.

16 — Kentucky Wildcats have already earned their undergraduate degree.

26 — Seasons of head coaching experience by Terry Bowden, most recently from 2012-18 at Akron. The Zips were 35-52 in his seven-year tenure and went to two bowl games.

62 — New players on ULM’s roster this fall, with around 50 coming from the transfer portal.

94 — In 1994 ULM won the first meeting between the two schools, a 21-14 victory over the Wildcats in the penultimate game of UK’s 1-10 season. Kentucky has won the four meetings since, most recently a 48-14 victory in 2014.

Numbers You Need to Know

