Kentucky-ULM: Numbers You Need to Know, Presented by Sword Performance

0 — Wins by ULM in the 2020 season.

1 — Under Mark Stoops Kentucky has only covered the spread once in six season openers against Group of Five teams. The Wildcats are 31-point favorites.

6 — Straight wins by the Wildcats over teams from the Sun Belt.

7 — In games decided by seven points or less, Kentucky is 15-7 since 2016.

8 — Team captains elected by the Wildcats this season, including Josh Paschal, the first Wildcat to ever earn the honor in three straight seasons.

9 — Super Seniors are on Kentucky’s opening day roster.

10 — Seniors will start on Kentucky’s defense. Carrington Valentine is the only non-senior listed atop the defensive depth chart.

11 — Straight non-conference wins by Mark Stoops. Kentucky’s last loss in outside of the SEC was against Northwestern in the Music City Bowl.

12 — More victories by Mark Stoops will make him the winningest head coach in school history. He currently has 49; Bear Bryant has 60 career wins.

16 — Kentucky Wildcats have already earned their undergraduate degree.

26 — Seasons of head coaching experience by Terry Bowden, most recently from 2012-18 at Akron. The Zips were 35-52 in his seven-year tenure and went to two bowl games.

62 — New players on ULM’s roster this fall, with around 50 coming from the transfer portal.

94 — In 1994 ULM won the first meeting between the two schools, a 21-14 victory over the Wildcats in the penultimate game of UK’s 1-10 season. Kentucky has won the four meetings since, most recently a 48-14 victory in 2014.

Numbers You Need to Know